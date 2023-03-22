Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla receives Padma Bhushan award

JUST IN
New Covid-origins study hints at spillover from animal: Scientists
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kumar Mangalam Birla during Padma Awards
Kumar Mangalam Birla during Padma Awards (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, the recipient of Padma Bhushan this year, is the fourth in the extended Birla family to be conferred the nation's highest civilian honours.

Birla (55), was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

His great grandfather GD Birla was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan in 1957 and his mother Rajashree Birla was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2011.

GP Birla, cousin of Kumar Mangalam Birla's grandfather BK Birla, was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2006.

Kumar Mangalam Birla (KM Birla) has been at the helm for 28 years of the diversified Aditya Birla group with its presence ranging from metals, pulp and fibre, chemicals, textiles, carbon black, telecom, cement, financial services, fashion retail and renewable energy.

He transformed the group into an Indian multinational with operations in 36 countries across six continents and increased the group's turnover by over 30 times to USD 60 billion.

"The spirit of nation-building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling," he said in a statement on being conferred the award.

Thanking President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "prestigious honour", KM Birla accepted the award on behalf of his 1.4 lakh colleagues from 36 countries.

"This award is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group - in enriching lives and in demonstrating through actions that business is a force for good," he added.

In this year's Padma awards, late Areez Khambatta, founder of popular soft drink brand Rasna, has been awarded the Padma Shri posthumously along with billionaire stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year, from the 'trade and industry' field.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 20:52 IST

