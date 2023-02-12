Aero India 2023 to showcase India's growing aerospace capabilities

-
India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero-India will begin on Monday with the aim of projecting the country as a key hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, equipment and avionics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day exhibition at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Officials said 809 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries are participating at Aero-India, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition.
At a press conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India will act as a catalyst in further growth of the aerospace sector in India and will help in realising the country's aim of becoming self-reliant in defence manufacturing.
"I am confident that Bengaluru will emerge as a global hub for the aerospace sector. Our aim is to create a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem," he said.
Singh said this edition of Aero India will be much bigger than all previous editions.
To a question, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said the government is fully supporting the projects relating to Tejas Mark II and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
"Tejas Mark II and AMCA will happen," he said.
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 19:02 IST
