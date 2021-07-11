Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 5.87 million with over 150,000 deaths

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,873,990 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 150,517 while 5,117,334 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

