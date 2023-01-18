After 6 days in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal

After six days in Punjab, leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday entered where Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and state party President Pratibha Singh, among other party leaders, welcomed the day-long leg of the march in the state.

The flag handover ceremony was held on the border village of Ghatota in the hill state.

On entering the state, said: "You had asked that yatra should pass through . We changed the entire route.

"We gave little time to Himachal Pradesh, only one day, more time should have been given."

He added the yatra has to reach Srinagar on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Pratibha Singh told the senior leader that she had assured during a meeting in Delhi before the Assembly elections that " aapki jholi mein aayega ( will win Himachal Pradesh elections)".

"The beginning has been made in Dev Bhoomi and similarly we will hoist the Congress flag in every state," she added.

