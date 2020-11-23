Ahead of 2021 polls, Mamata announces welfare schemes, bikes for youth

Ahead of the Assembly



elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister on Monday announced schemes for redressing grievances of people at the block level and providing motorbikes to youths to help them run small businesses.

Banerjee, while speaking at a public distribution programme at Khatra in Bankura district, also claimed that the BJP-led central government was not in favour of giving free treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Under the "Duare Duare Paschim Banga Sarkar" (West Bengal government at every doorstep) scheme, the administration will set up camps in blocks, from which officials will redress grievances of people, she said.

"There will be 'Duare Duare Paschimbanga Sarkar' camps in every block of West Bengal. In these camps, representatives all departments will look into the requirements of people and try to fulfil them, if possible, immediately," the chief minister said.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said that such camps will start from December 1.

She also launched the "Karmai Dharma" (Work is worship) scheme under which two lakh youths will be provided with one motorbike each with assistance from cooperative banks.

"There will be boxes on the back of the bikes (for carrying items to be sold). Youths will be able to sell sarees, or clothes or any other articles. This initiative will help them run a family," the chief minister said.

At the programme held at the Sidhu Kanhu Stadium, Banerjee also said, without elaborating, that the government will be providing 100 per cent scholarship to those in genuine need of it.

The Assembly election in the state is due in April-May 2021.

On the treatment of coronavirus patients, Banerjee said, "They (the central government) will not give us anything throughout the year. They will also not allow us to treat COVID patients free of cost. They have not helped us in any way. They tell lies and threaten officers.

