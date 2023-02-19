JUST IN
New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers
Phishing attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22
Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra, replaces Koshyari
Ind vs Aus, Day 2: Lyon takes five-wicket haul as India reach 179/7 at tea
Kedarnath in upper Garhwal Himalayas to open for devotees on April 25
NIA carries out searches at 7 locations in Rajasthan in PFI conspiracy case
3rd arrested linkman in teachers' scam had connection with Chatterjee: CBI
12 cheetahs from S Africa released into enclosures at Kuno National Park
Billionaire George Soros old, rich, opinionated and dangerous: Jaishankar
HC frames guidelines for compensation to prisoners injured while working
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AI can help arbitrators in document review, analysis, research: Rijiju

He also said artificial intelligence (AI) can help arbitrators in tasks such as document review and analysis, legal research, and drafting of awards

Topics
Kiren Rijiju | Artificial intelligence | Arbitration

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday batted for institutional arbitration in the country and pointed at loopholes in "ad hoc" arbitration, saying such proceedings are susceptible to court interventions which delay the final outcome.

He also said artificial intelligence (AI) can help arbitrators in tasks such as document review and analysis, legal research, and drafting of awards.

Addressing a Delhi Arbitration Weekend event at the Delhi High Court, he said majority of the people go for "ad hoc" arbitrations where the proceedings are not governed by pre-determined rules.

As a result, these proceedings are susceptible to court intervention at various stages which leads to delay in final decision for the parties involved. On the other hand, Rijiju pointed out, institutional arbitrations are regulated by the rules of an institution that provide for a more structured and secure process.

In addition, parties can benefit from the expertise of the arbitral institution having good quality infrastructure, he said.

He said the government's Vision 2030 is to see arbitration space remain dynamic, amendable to adopting best practices, as also conscious of the needs of time-bound and final adjudication of contractual disputes.

With the emphasis on institutional arbitration, it is essential that new arbitration centres are set up in non-metro cities, he felt.

The whole system of institutional arbitration is crucial in creating and enhancing the 'Ease of Doing Business' (EoDB) environment, he stressed.

He was of the view that EoDB is linked to 'Ease of living'.

Ease of living will be witnessed when there is prosperity in the society, and a robust system promoting 'Ease of Doing Business' atmosphere, he told the gathering.

Citing a World Bank EoDB Report, he said India takes as much as 1,445 days to resolve a dispute and 31 per cent of the claim value for dispute resolution is spent during the process.

He said the support of the judiciary is must to realise the objectives of ease of doing business and ease of living.

The judiciary, the minister noted, has also been receptive of the various measures which have been taken to strengthen the dispute resolution measures in the country.

He also said that India's courts must go paperless.

The Rs 7,000 crore allocated to Phase III of the e-courts project in the latest Union Budget is a testament to it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kiren Rijiju

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 17:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.