Shivaji followers protest against Guv's remark; BJP Minister assures action

The cabinet minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Atul Save on Sunday assured the believers of Maharaj and Maratha community members that action will be taken on the persons who have abused the 'great man.'

"I assure the followers of Shivaji Maharaj that their demand for action against the ones making remarks on Shivaji, will be conveyed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," Atul Save said.

Save made the said promise after Shivaji's followers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad protested outside his residence today by raising the slogan "Rajyapal hatao, bachao" (remove the governor and save Maharashtra) amid beating of drums.

In the view of aggressive protestors, the security arrangements were tightened at the minister's place in Aurangabad.

A member of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (which staged a protest at the minister's place) Vinod Patil said: "We had organized this Dhol Bajao movement has been organised in regard to the manner in which great leaders are being insulted in the state. We talked with Atul Save and he has assured us of action against the ones involved in it."

Patil further said that if their demand is not met, the agitation will get down to the roads.

The protest has been staged in wake of the controversy stoked by governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on November 19 while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

Governor Koshyari said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

This statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle at the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra expressed his protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and leader Sudhanshu Trivedi over their alleged remarks on Maharaj.

Udayanraje Bhonsle also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the governor's remarks demanding him to be sacked from the post.

"The statements made by the governor and the spokesperson of are very contradictory to the beliefs of the nation it would only be appropriate if you could take measures to remove the Governor of Maharashtra. Your actions and deliberations in resolving this current standoff would go miles in restoring the confidence of the people of Maharashtra and the nation, that you stand in solidarity with the people's belief and faith in Chh. Shivaji Maharaj. Thanking you," read the letter.

