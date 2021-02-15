AIADMK, DMK, MNM invite applications from aspirants for Assembly polls

Archrivals AIADMK and DMK, besides the Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday announced distribution of applications for aspirants for party tickets to contest the and Puducherry Assembly polls in the coming days.

While both the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK have been actively campaigning for the polls, the ruling party was the first to invite applications from party workers for the polls, followed by its rival later in the day.

Haasan, whose party will distribute the applications online also, said even non-members were welcome to apply for a ticket if they believed they had the due qualifications.

Aspirants for party tickets can get applications between February 24 and March 5 from the party headquarters here, AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a release.

The applications should be duly filled and submitted at the headquarters during the period by paying a fee of Rs 15,000 for and Rs 5,000 for Puducherry, they said.

Those desirous of fighting polls in neighbouring Kerala may also get the applications by remitting Rs 2,000, the party said.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan announced that ticket aspirants can submit filled-up application forms, priced at Rs 1,000, from February 17 to 24.

The fee for general constituency was Rs 25,000 whereas it was Rs 15,000 for women and reserved segments, he said in a DMK release.

The money will be refunded later if the constituency for which a DMK member had applied for was allotted to an alliance party, he added.

Seat sharing parleys with allies like the BJP in the AIADMK camp and with partners, including the Congress in the DMK front, are yet to commence.

Haasan's MNM also fixed a price of Rs 25,000 for applicants but made it clear the amount was non-refundable.

"This sum will be used for party's expenses. Whether or not your application is accepted, the money will not be refunded. It will be your contribution towards honest politics," Haasan said.

Application forms will be available both digitally as well as in party offices and ticket aspirants can submit the filled-in ones starting February 21, he said in a release.

Haasan invited applications from interested persons for all 234 assembly seats in and the 30 in neighbouring Puducherry.

The party will also contest the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, slated to be held along with TN polls, he said.

The vacancy arose due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)