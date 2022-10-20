JUST IN
Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in US; plans to visit India in Jan
PM Modi to have bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres in Gujarat
Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 activists of now-banned PFI from Raigad district
Top headlines: Hikes, bonuses come down for IT firms, GACs in IT rules
S Jaishankar, Botswana FM hold talks on health, trade, investment
Patil apologises to Pune citizens for inconvenience after torrential rains
NIA raids 2 locations, arrests ISIS operative in Voice of Hind module case
HP CM Thakur should clarify why BJP is against old pension scheme: Gehlot
Bilkis Bano convict booked for outraging modesty of a woman: Gujarat to SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Airfares jump ahead of Diwali, Delhi-Mumbai route records total sellout
Business Standard

2 dead, 10 injured after tipper truck topples in Ladakh's Sasoma-Saser La

As many as two people died and ten others were injured after a tipper truck toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday while road construction work was underway

Topics
Ladakh | road accident | Rajnath Singh

ANI  General News 

The cost of the proposed Shingo La tunnel project is expected to be similar to that of Zojila tunnel project

As many as two people died and ten others were injured after a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) tipper truck toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday while road construction work was underway, said defence officials on Thursday.

The injured are being treated at a hospital.

"A tipper with 12 people had toppled yesterday in the Ladakh area while road construction work was on. Two people are fatalities while others were injured. The injured are being treated," said defence officials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tipper incident.

"Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Singh said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ladakh

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.