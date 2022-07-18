Air Force to induct 6 LCA Mark 2 fighter squadrons, says Air Chief

-
ALSO READ
Outcomes in space domain to decide victor in future conflicts: IAF chief
3 IAF aircraft leave to evacuate Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine
Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as India's 29th Chief of the Army Staff
Planning to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra? Check services and other details
'Election mirage': Mayawati on Centre's move to recruit 10 lakh employees
-
"Indian Air Force has already given commitment for the induction of six squadrons of Light Combat Aircraft Mark 2 fighter jets. We will decide on additional numbers once the production of these aircraft starts," Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari told ANI.
The IAF has already placed orders for four squadrons of the LCA Mark 1A and has committed towards inducting at least seven squadrons of the fifth generation Indian fighter Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) which is also progressing very fast.
The LCA Mark 2 fighter is intended to be the replacement for the Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighters when they are due for phasing out after a decade.
Sharing details on the IAF plans for future inductions, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari had stated that the force is looking at inducting aircraft only under the Make in India plan which includes the LCA Mark 1A, LCA Mark 2, AMCA along with the 114 multirole fighter aircraft.
The IAF has also decided that all its future surface-to-air ground weapon systems would be made in India and a large number of indigenous radars have already been deployed in operational areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU