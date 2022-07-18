Two army personnel killed in accidental grenade blast along LOC in Poonch

-
ALSO READ
BSF resort to firing along India-Pak border in Jammu on drone suspicion
Drone movement observed near RS Pura international border in J&K: BSF
BSF shoots down Pakistan drone carrying contraband in Punjab's Ferozpur
Pakistan was responsible for exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley
JeM terrorist among 3 ultras killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir
-
Two army officers were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Defence Public Relations Office informed on Monday.
During the treatment, one army officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to their injuries.
"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence Jammu.
According to the Defence PRO, the blast occurred along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday night, when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them.
All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.
As per the reports, one officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to the injuries.
More details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU