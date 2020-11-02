Air quality improves marginally but still 'very poor' in Gr Noida, Gurgaon

-
ALSO READ
Air quality remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Three manufacturing firms to invest Rs 21 crore near Jewar airport
Jewar airport is about creating a whole new market: Christoph Schnellmann
UP extends deadline for deal with Swiss Co to develop Noida Int'l airport
Uttar Pradesh extends deadline for Noida airport pact with Swiss major
-
The air quality in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded marginal improvement on Monday but oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" levels, a government agency said.
Concentration of major air pollutants, PM 2.5 and PM 10, also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the index, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The average AQI was 310 in Greater Noida, 356 in Ghaziabad, 304 in Gurgaon, 399 in Noida and 298 in Faridabad, according to the CPCB's Sameer app at 4 pm.
It was 388 in Greater Noida, 384 in Ghaziabad, 306 in Gurgaon, 384 in Noida and 354 in Faridabad at the same time on Sunday.
PM 2.5 and PM 10 were prominent pollutants in Ghaziabad and Gurgaon, while it was PM 2.5 alone in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, according to the app.
All five satellite cities of Delhi have four air quality monitoring stations except for Greater Noida, which has two. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there, according to the app.
The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "poor" category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU