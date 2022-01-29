Air quality in Delhi remains 'poor', unlikely to improve before Monday

-
-
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital which stood in the 'poor 'category at 252 on Saturday, will continue till January 31, according to a weather bulletin issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, respectively, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; 401 and 500 'severe'.
As per the air quality and weather bulletin, moderate winds and better ventilation conditions are likely to continue.
On Saturday, the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from West/Northwest direction of Delhi with wind speed 14-16 kmph, mainly clear sky and strong surface wind (speed 20-30 kmph)
On Sunday, the predominant surface wind will likely be coming from Northwest direction of Delhi with wind speed 16 kmph, mainly clear sky and mist in the morning.
The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest direction of Delhi with wind speed 04-12 kmph, mainly clear sky and mist in the morning on January 31.
Since November 2021, Delhi's air quality index has improved significantly like every year.
--IANS
rdk/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
