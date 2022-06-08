Air quality panel bans use of coal in Delhi-NCR from January 1, 2023

-
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued directions to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire Delhi-NCR region from January 1, 2023.
However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants has been exempted from the ban.
In an order issued on June 3, the CAQM said the ban on the use of coal will come in force with effect from October 1 in areas having PNG infrastructure and supply and from January 1, 2023 in areas where the PNG supply is still not available.
In full effect, the use of coal as fuel shall be banned across NCR with effect from January 1, 2023, the panel said.
