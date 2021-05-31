AirAsia India extends free cancellation, rescheduling in states on lockdown

-
-
No-frills carrier AirAsia India has extended free cancellation and rescheduling facility for its flights to and from Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra following the extension of lockdown or strict restrictions by these states, a release said on Monday.
While the governments of Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have extended the lockdown to June 7, West Bengal has extended it till June 15. Maharashtra, which was the first state in the country to impose lockdown-type restriction on April 22 amid the second wave, has also extended these curbs to June 15.
All AirAsia India guests who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown (in these states) can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges, the airline said in a statement.
The free cancellation and rescheduling facility for the flights to and from Telangana has been extended to June, AirAsia India said in a statement.
The Bangalore-based airline said it continued to extend free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from West Bengal, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well for the current duration of the respective state lockdowns.
With increased uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airline extended this offer for bookings made on it as well as other major booking channels, it said.
