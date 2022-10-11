Akashdeep to be lit at Varanasi's Ganga Ghat in memory of brave warriors

-
In memory of the immortal brave warriors of the nation for 23 years, Akashdeep will be lit by Ganga Seva Nidhi at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi during the entire Kartik month from Monday.
The lighting of the sky lamp for the martyrs was inaugurated by the soldiers of the army. This program of lighting the sky lamp has been going on continuously for more than two decades.
This program, which has become a tradition of Kashi, was lit this year also by Ganga Seva Nidhi, Varanasi.
In the entire Kartik month (October 10 to November 7), the sky lamp is lit in memory of the immortal brave warriors of the country.
With the concept of Akashdeep, patriotism was expanded and given a national form in memory of the immortal martyrs of Ganga Seva Nidhi from the Kargil war victory period.
Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, NDRF will participate in this sky lamp lighting program. And in the memory of the martyrs of the police force, the sky lamp has been lit.
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 08:57 IST
