All stakeholders showcased tradition of service before self amid pandemic

When the world doubted India's ability to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's professionals rose to the occasion and stakeholders came together to showcase the tradition of "service before self" in action, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

"We followed the lockdown protocols and health advisories to the best of our abilities. This allowed us to become the first country to tread back on the path of positive growth trajectory in the following year," he said.

The minister was presiding over the fourth Foundation Day-cum-Convocation Day of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

He said the youth play a crucial role in taking India forward, according to a health ministry statement.

Mandaviya congratulated all the graduating students and award winners and thanked the parents and faculty members for motivating and guiding their wards to invest in their education and training.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "we have created India's health vision for the next 25 years. This vision would not only bring immense opportunities for our medical professionals but will also allow all our nation builders to serve our citizens in a better way."



"He threw light on the two crucial components -- 'Heal in India' where several consultations were done with stakeholders across the country for identifying avenues to improve in health sector. Second aspect of 'Heal for India' where opportunities are being identified for harnessing our expertise in healthcare to be used not just for our citizens but for the world, thus, reiterating the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the statement said.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic was an inflexion point for the country in all aspects, Mandaviya said, When world questioned the ability of India in dealing with the pandemic, our professionals rose to the occasion. Stakeholders came together to showcase India's tradition of service before self in action when it mattered the most."



Mandaviya said that the country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system.

The aim remains to ensure 'health for all' to even the remotest area of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems, he said.

He further added that a Samruddh Bharat can only be ensured when we have a Swasthya Bharat.

He urged all the graduating students and faculty members to ensure that quality education and training imparted is transformed into quality healthcare services for citizens, the statement said.

He also noted the significance of value system and said that students must become human beings with etiquette, ethics and empathy, which are essential and deeply ingrained into the code of conduct in this noble profession.

