PM urges states to clear power firms' dues; launches 2 hydrogen plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the state governments to clear power sector companies' dues which are estimated at around Rs 2.5 lakh crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
PM Modi
PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the state governments to clear power sector companies' dues which are estimated at around Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister regretted that the state governments are yet to clear subsidy commitments amounting to Rs 75,000 crore to power companies.

About Rs 2.5 lakh crore of companies engaged in electricity generation and distribution are stuck, he said while speaking at the closing function of the 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @2047' event.

Recalling the days of power shortages, the Prime Minister said that during the last eight years, about 1,70,000 MW of electricity generation capacity has been added. Power is necessary for the development of the nation, he said, adding the country needs "Rashtraneeti' and not 'Rajneeti".

India, he added, is among the top 4-5 countries of the world in terms of installed solar capacity and also has one of the world's largest solar plants.

Earlier, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 735 MW Nokh solar project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

The plant in Leh would produce green hydrogen for vehicles.

Modi also launched Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and National Solar rooftop portal.

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 15:02 IST

