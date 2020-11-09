Andaman and Nicobar Islands Covid-19 tally rises to 4,450 with 9 new cases

At least nine more people have



tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,450, a health department official said on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, five were detected during contact tracing, while four have travel history, he said.

Fifteen more people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,221, the official said.

The death toll remained at 60 in as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

The Union Territory now has 169 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 98,812 samples for COVID-19, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)