Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus update: 489 Covid cases, 12 deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir reports 17 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,093 fresh cases
Jammu and Kashmir reports 546 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 36,377
Jammu and Kashmir reports six more Covid-19 deaths, 610 fresh cases
Jammu and Kashmir reports 654 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths
Jammu & Kashmir: 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in a day
-
As many as 489 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,07,819, the administration of Union Territory (UT) said on Wednesday.
According to UT government, 264 new cases were reported from Jammu division while Kashmir division recorded 225 fresh cases. The total deaths in the UT rose to 1,663 with twelve people succumbed to coronavirus today.
Meanwhile, 570 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital, which included 186 from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir division.
The total recoveries stand at 1,00,892 while active cases are 5,264 in the UT. India reported 44,376 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU