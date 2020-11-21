Andaman & Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally rises to 4,617

Thirteen more people have



tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,617, a health department official said on Saturday.

Of the 13 new cases, nine have travel history, while two infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Ten more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,408.

The archipelago now has 148 active cases, while 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)