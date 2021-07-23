Andhra CM alerts collectors to be vigilant as IMD predicts heavy rains

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district collectors to be on alert to tackle possible flood-like situations as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted incessant rains.

Speaking to district collectors through video conference during the launch of the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, the Chief Minister said has predicted in various districts across the state and the district collectors should monitor the situation at ground level and take necessary steps.

The weather department has predicted in several parts of for the next two days.

Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Friday.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into sea till July 25.

