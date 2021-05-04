Andhra Pradesh adds 20,034 new Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths push toll to

Andhra Pradesh reported 20,034 fresh cases of coronavirus, 12,207 recoveries and 82 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.

The states cumulative Covid-19 positives rose to 11,84,028, recoveries to 10,16,142 and toll 8,289, according to the latest bulletin.

There are 1,59,597 active cases in the state now, it said.

Srikakulam district reported the highest 2,398 fresh cases, Chittoor 2,318 and Anantapuramu 2,168 in 24 hours.

Only Krishna (998) and Kadapa (793) districts reported less than 1,000 new cases while the remaining eight added between 1,000 and 2,000.

West Godavari district saw 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities.

Anantapuramu, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported nine fresh deaths each, SPS Nellore seven, Krishna six, Guntur five, Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam four each in a day.