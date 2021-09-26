28,326 new Covid-19 cases in India, total tally at 33,652,745: Govt

India saw a single-day rise of 28,326 new infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for last 27 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 93 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 85.60 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

