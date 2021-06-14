Andhra Pradesh reports 4,549 new Covid-19 infections, 59 deaths

Andhra Pradesh recorded 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10,114 recoveries and 59 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases fell to 80,013.

The cumulative positives in the state now stood at 18,14,393, recoveries 17,22,381 and toll 11,999.

The overall infection positivity rate came to 8.8 per cent after 2.05 crore tests,according to the bulletin.

The recovery rate climbed back to 94.61 per cent, while the mortality rate increased marginally to 0.66 per cent.

In 24 hours, all 13 districts reported less than 900 fresh cases each, with Chittoor logging the highest 860 and SPS Nellore the lowest 182.

Chittoor, however, reported 12 more fatalities in a day.

Prakasam had eight, West Godavari six, Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Srikakulam four each, Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram three each, Kadapa and SPS Nellore two deaths each.

Government data revealed that while the pandemic spread slowed down in urban areas, it has been on a steady rise in the rural areas.

From about 56 per cent during the first couple of weeks in May, the percentage of Covid-19 cases in rural areas shot up to 63 by the last week while that in the urban centres fell from 44 to 37.

It has now shot further up to 69 per cent in rural areas.

Even the fatalities showed a sharp rise from 50.4 to 57.5 in rural areas while declining to that extent in the urban centres during May.

In June, the Covid-19 mortality percentages were 39.1 and 60.9 per cent in urban and rural areas, respectively.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said as many as 3,540 'Secretariat' areas (in villages and urban wards) now had zero cases of the infection while another 2,637 had just one case (each).

"Of the 15,000 Secretariats in the state, only 15 areas under them have more than 50 Covid-19 cases, 18 have between 40 and 49 and another 40 have cases between 30 and 39. Under 1,147 Secretariats, there are 10-19 cases now," the official said.

The Principal Secretary said about 2,440 ICU beds, 12,417 oxygen beds and 11,031 general beds were vacant in 449 notified Covid-19 hospitals in the state.

In 134 Covid Care Centres, 73,286 of the total 81,084 patients got cured and discharged.

"With only 7,798 inmates, we have 45,383 beds vacant in the CCCs," the official added.

