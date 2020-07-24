Andhra Pradesh reports highest single day spike with 7,998 new corona cases

reported highest single day spike with 7,998 fresh cases taking the total tally to 72,711 on Thursday, health officials said.

With this the state also surpassed other southern states in a single day count as Tamil Nadu reported 6,472 cases, Karnataka 5,030 and Kerala 1,078.

On Thursday, also conducted 58,052 tests -- highest so far -- including 25,618 rapid antigen tests. Till date, 14,93,879 tests have been conducted in the state.

East Godavari, Guntur, and Anantapur topped the list with 1,391, 1,184, and 1,016 new cases respectively followed by Kurnool, West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam with 904, 748, and 684 cases respectively. Meanwhile, Nellore, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram reported 438, 360, and 277 new cases respectively, Chittoor and Prakasam reported 271 cases each whereas 230 cases were reported from Krishna and 224 from Kadapa.

Thursday also saw a marginal dip in the day's toll figures with 61 deaths reported in comparison to the all time high of 65 reported a day earlier. As per the latest update, deaths have occurred in 12 of the 13 districts in the state. The overall death toll in has now shot up to 884, officials said.

14 deaths were reported from East Godavari followed by Guntur and Kurnool with seven deaths each while Krishna and Srikakulam reported six deaths each and Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported five deaths each on Thursday. Chittoor, West Godavari, and Prakasam reported three deaths each while one death each was reported from Kadapa and Anantapur districts.

Meanwhile, 5,428 persons were discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres after recovery.

As on date, there are 34,272 active cases in the state, while 37,555 persons have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals and Covid treatment centres. Meanwhile, there have been no new addition to the Covid-19 tally from returnees to the state.

Till date, 2,461 cases have been identified as Covid-19 positive among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 149, while 2,312 persons have recovered.

