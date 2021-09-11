Another fatality takes toll due to viral fever, dengue to 58 in Firozabad

With one more fatality, the death toll due to viral fever and rose to 58 on Saturday in this district even as 100 new patients were admitted to hospitals, officials said.

According to a bulletin issued by the Chief Medical Officer's office, one more death has been reported from the district, battling the outbreak for the past three weeks, taking the toll to 58.

Principal of the Government Medical College, Dr. Sangeeta Aneja said 100 new patients were admitted to different wards of the hospital on Saturday.

Dr Aneja said a total of 389 patients, mostly children, are undergoing treatment currently in the Medical College hospital. She said no death has been reported from the Medical College on Saturday.

Of the 150 rapid tests done on Saturday, 50 have come positive, she said.

Meanwhile, the CMO Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi issued notices to six women health workers at Usayani Primary Health Centre for being absent for several days, and ordered them to join back immediately and explain the reason for their absence.

The CMO office also said the testing of malaria, and viral disease was continuously being done in the district and the affected patients were being admitted immediately to hospitals to ensure better treatment.

Firozabad, around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from Lucknow, has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past three weeks now, with most of the victims being children.

Some cases have also been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri, according to officials.

