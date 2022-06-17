Anti-Agnipath stir indicator of unemployment crisis in India: K T Rama Rao

-
ALSO READ
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
Mayawati asks govt to reconsider 'Agneepath' scheme; calls it 'unfair'
Himachal CM welcomes Agnipath scheme, slams opposition for politicising it
Outrage over Agnipath, job aspirants block railway track in Delhi's Nangloi
-
With protests against the Centre's new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of defence personnel turning violent in several parts of the country, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday said the stir indicates the unemployment problem in the country.
"The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country
Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath ??????? Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath ???????
From One Rank - One Pension to proposed No Rank - No Pension!," Rama Rao, known as KTR, tweeted.
The Ministry of Defence had on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as "Agniveer" for a period of four years, including training period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU