Business Standard

AP CM Jagan Mohan arrives in Delhi, likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Delhi and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Union ministers to discuss various issues concerning his state

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati/New Delhi 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy
File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Union ministers to discuss various issues concerning his state.

According to official sources, the chief minister is likely to meet PM Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and some other Union ministers on Wednesday.

Reddy is expected to bring to the notice of the prime minister various issues related to the AP Bifurcation Act and seek funds for the Polavaram project.

The state government which is implementing the Polavaram Irrigation Project on the Godavari river has been requesting the Centre to give some upfront amount so as to complete it without further delay.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:56 IST

