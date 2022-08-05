JUST IN
Business Standard

Approval accorded for military hardware worth Rs 1.83 trn since 2020-21

The government on Friday said it accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or in-principle approval for procurement of military equipment worth Rs 1,83,778 crore since 2020-21.

Topics
Military weapon | Military spending | Defence ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the foundation stone laying programme of the Brahmos missile manufacturing unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The government on Friday said it accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or in-principle approval for procurement of military equipment worth Rs 1,83,778 crore since 2020-21.

Under India's defence acquisition norms, AoN is the first step toward procurement of any military equipment and hardware.

After the grant of AoN, tendering and contracting process is undertaken by the respective services and the ministry of defence.

"In the period 2020-21 to 2022-23 (till June 30), 59 AoNs amounting to Rs 1,83,778.34 crore have been accorded and 91 contracts amounting to Rs 1,19,045.3 crore have been concluded," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Lok Sabha.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

"Capital acquisition of defence equipment is carried out as per provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP). The DAP-2020 lays down the timelines for completion of acquisition activities," Bhatt said.

"Further, the activities are regularly monitored so as to ensure finalisation of proposals and conclusion of contracts expeditiously," he added.

To a separate question, Bhatt said women are being recruited as officers in the Indian Navy since 1992 and they are employed in various branches and specializations.

"Consequent to Department of Military Affairs' notification No. RP/3312/Women dated 23rd June 2022, women are also eligible for appointment as sailors in the Indian Navy," he said.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 19:06 IST

