Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 260 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
At least 260 more people,
including two security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the northeastern state's coronavirus caseload to 11,267, a health official said here on Thursday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 21 as a four-year-old boy succumbed to the disease on Wednesday night at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) Chimpu, near here, due to septic shock, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The boy was suffering from cerebral palsy with seizures disorder and had feeding difficulties leading to anaemia and malnutrition, the official said.
Of the 260 fresh cases, 80 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Papumpare (65), East Siang (24), West Siang (21), Tirap (14), Changlang (10) and 7 each from Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts respectively, the SSO said.
Six cases were also reported from Kurung Kumey, five each from Upper Subansiri and Namsai, four from Upper Siang, three from West Kameng, two each from Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang and Lepa Rada and one each from Tawang, Lohit and Siang districts, Dr Jampa said.
Two personnel of India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and seven workers of Border Roads Organisation are among the new patients, the official said.
As many as 434 more people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,396, Jampa said.
The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 74.51 per cent, he said.
The state now has 2,850 active coronavirus cases.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,286, Dr Jampa said.
A total of 2,65,870 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,628 on Wednesday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU