Over 75,000 people recovering from Covid-19 daily in India: MoHFW

With over 75,000 people recovering from COVID-19 every day in India, the country's recoveries are 6.3 times more than active cases of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (MoHFW).
The country has witnessed an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 recoveries from 50,000 recoveries in May to over 57 lakh in October.
"India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the active cases (currently only 13.4 per cent of total cases)," the MoHFW tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 11,94,321 samples were tested on Wednesday for COVID-19.
"India has tested 8,34,65,975 cumulative total samples for coronavirus infection till October 7," said ICMR.
Meanwhile, with a spike of 72,049 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132.
