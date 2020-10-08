Tripura coronavirus update: 214 new Covid-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to



27,759 on Thursday as 214 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the northeastern state's death toll to 301, he said.

West district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 162 deaths so far, the official said.

now has 4,392 active cases, while 23,043 people have been cured of the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states till date, he said.

The state has tested 4,06,750 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

