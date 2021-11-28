Arunachal Pradesh logs nine fresh Covid-19 cases, five recoveries

reported nine new COVID-19 cases, seven more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 55,269, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

A total of 54,952 people have been cured of COVID-19 so far, including five on Saturday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.43 per cent, while the active ratio stood at 0.07 per cent.

The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 37 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by West Kameng and Capital Complex Region at nine cases each and Upper Siang with three cases.

A total of 11,97,965 samples have been tested for in the state thus far including, 241 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 3.73 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14,06,720 people have been inoculated so far in the state including, 3,565 on Saturday.

