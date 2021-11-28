Arunachal Pradesh logs nine fresh Covid-19 cases, five recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh reports 370 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
Single-day Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh reports 223 Covid cases, 2 more deaths in last 24 hours
Arunachal Pradesh reports 287 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar conducts random Covid testing as cases rise
-
Arunachal Pradesh reported nine new COVID-19 cases, seven more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 55,269, a senior health official said here on Sunday.
A total of 54,952 people have been cured of COVID-19 so far, including five on Saturday, the official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.43 per cent, while the active ratio stood at 0.07 per cent.
The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The northeastern state now has 37 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by West Kameng and Capital Complex Region at nine cases each and Upper Siang with three cases.
A total of 11,97,965 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far including, 241 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 3.73 per cent.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14,06,720 people have been inoculated so far in the state including, 3,565 on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU