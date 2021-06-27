Arunachal Pradesh reports 287 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Arunachal reported 287 fresh



COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 34,767, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state rose to 167, as two more persons including a woman, succumbed to the infection in the past two days, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of cases at 66, followed by Lohit (34), West Kameng (30), Changlang (29), East Siang (28) and Lower Subansiri (18).

New cases were also reported from Papumpare, Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang, Siang, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Kra Daadi, Pakke Kessang, Longding, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Dibang Valley, Leparada, Tawang, West Siang, Tirap and Kamle district, he said.

Of the 287 fresh cases, 274 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 5 through RT-PCR and 8 by TrueNat methods, the SSO said, adding that 104 people are symptomatic.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,546 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 262 patients were cured of the disease on Saturday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the northeastern state to 32,054, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.20 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.32 and the positivity rate at 6.19 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 470, followed by West Kameng (282), East Siang (180), Lohit (170), Changlang (166) and Namsai (129).

Altogether, 7,47,206 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,632 on Saturday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 5,57,466 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)