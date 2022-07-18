Arunachal Pradesh reports 14 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 64,924, a senior health department official said.

The northeastern state reported 34 cases on Sunday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, had been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Six new cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region, followed by three in East Siang, two each in Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley and one in Lower Subansiri district, Jampa said.

currently has 234 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,390 people have recuperated thus far including, ten on Sunday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.18 per cent, while the active ratio stood is 0.37 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 60, followed by Lohit (44), Namsai (36), Leparada (20), West Kameng (18), and Lower Dibang Valley at 14 cases.

A total of 12,78,434 samples have been tested for in the state thus far, including 43 on Sunday, Jampa added.

So far over 17 lakh people have been inoculated with vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung informed.

