As NRC issue heats up, SC rebukes 2 top officials for speaking to media

The on Tuesday reprimanded Assam's NRC and the Registrar General of for their statements on the NRC issue, saying it could have sent them to jail for contempt, and restrained them from speaking to media in future without its approval.

A bench comprising justices and R F Nariman termed as "most unfortunate" the statements made by Assam Register of Citizens (NRC) and RGI Sailesh to media on the issue of dealing with claims and objections of those who have been left out in the draft NRC.

"Are you in any manner concerned with the claims and objections to be made... What have you said in newspapers and tell us how are you concerned with that," a visibly angry Justice Gogoi told the officials and asked them to read the news reports in the court.

"Don't forget, you are the officers of the court. Your job is to comply with our directions. How can you go to press like this," the bench said adding that, it could have sent both of them to jail.

Questioning the authority of the officials, the bench reprimanded them and restrained them from going to media in future on the NRC issue.

The bench said that it had asked the Centre to formulate standard operating procedures to deal with the claims and objections of those who have been left out in the draft NRC and accused the officials of making statements on modalities which squarely fell in its domain.

"We should be holding both of you guilty of contempt and sending both of you to jail. Whatever you say they all reflect on us," the bench said.

It said that it could have taken a "sterner view" of the matter but was letting them of keeping in mind the future task of preparation and publication of final NRC of Assam.



"Your job is not to go to press holding the brief for somebody," the bench said and fixed the matter on August 16.

Hajela said that he had consulted the RGI and talked to the media to dispel apprehensions regarding dealing of complaints.

However, they tendered unconditional apology to the bench.

The apex court had on July 31 said that there will be no coercive action by authorities against over 40 lakh people, whose names do not figure in Assam's Register of Citizens (NRC) and observed that it was merely a draft.

The top court had asked the Centre to formulate modalities and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including timelines for deciding claims and objections arising out of the publication of the draft NRC.

The NRC report said that out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore have been included in the draft NRC. It further said that names of 40,70,707 people do not figure in the list. Of the these, 37,59,630 names have been rejected and the remaining 2,48,077 are on hold.

Hajela had informed the court that the claims and objections regarding inclusion and exclusion in the NRC could be filed from August 30 to September 28.

He said till August 7, the draft NRC will be displayed or made available to them through seva kendras.

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on December 31 according to the top court's direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.

Assam, which had faced influx of people from since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.

The top court, which is monitoring the NRC work, had earlier said that the claims of those citizens, whose names do not figure in the draft NRC for Assam published by December 31 last year, would be scrutinised and included in the subsequent list, if found genuine.