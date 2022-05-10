'Asani' moving in a 'cone of uncertainty' over Bay of Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
Cyclone Asani: Mamata Banerjee reschedules her programme in 2 districts
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
Aila, Amphan, Asani: Here's how different cyclones are named and why
Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP asks disaster machinery to be on high alert
-
: The cyclonic storm Asani is currently moving in a "cone of uncertainty" over west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross the coast anywhere between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.
Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad said they were constantly monitoring the path of the cyclone and, accordingly, issuing alerts to the respective district administration.
"We have already sent nine teams each of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force to the coastal districts for emergency operations," the Special Chief Secretary said.
State Disaster Management Authority Director B R Ambedkar said gale with a speed of 75-95 kmph was likely along the Bay of Bengal coast under the impact of Asani.
The cyclonic storm would also cause light to very heavy rainfall in coastal districts as also parts of Rayalaseema from Tuesday night, Ambedkar said in a release.
The official machinery in the coastal districts has been put on high alert, he said, adding control rooms have been set up in many district Collectorates.
"The storm may eventually weaken into a cyclone and head towards north Andhra-Odisha coast on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, flight services to and from Visakhapatnam airport have been cancelled in view of the cyclone threat.
While Indigo, which operates a large number of flights from the port city, cancelled 23 of its services, other operators like Air Asia and Air India have also suspended their services.
Activities in the Visakhapatnam Port Trust were also suspended because of the storm.
Many places in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and far-off districts like Chittoor and Tirupati experienced rain on Tuesday under the impact of Asani.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU