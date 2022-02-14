Assam govt to withdraw all Covid-19 restrictions from February 15

Assam government will withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions in the state from February 15, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Detailed notification in this regard will be issued on Monday.

The curb that will be lifted include mandatory COVID-19 testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals.

Besides, night curfew will also stand withdrawn.

"GoA shall withdraw all COVID-19 compulsory testing facilities at airports, rly stations and hospitals wef Feb 15. Also, all restrictions incl night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn. Detailed notification on Feb 14," Sarma tweeted.

Assam's fresh COVID-19 cases continued to drop with 79 people testing positive for the infection on Sunday.

The positivity percentage is 0.83 per cent. Four people succumbed to death on Sunday due to the infection. The recovery rate in the state is at 98.56 per cent.

