Assam registers over 8-fold jump in infections with 202 new Covid-19 cases

Assam has registered an over eight-fold jump in fresh Covid-19 cases with 202 more people testing positive for the virus, raising the tally to 7,43,048, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

Assam | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Assam has registered an over eight-fold jump in fresh COVID-19 cases with 202 more people testing positive for the virus, raising the tally to 7,43,048, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 8,026, it said.

The northeastern state now has 2,987 active cases, while 7,32,033 patients have so far recovered form the disease, the bulletin said.

Assam tested 5,502 samples for COVID-19 on Tuesday at a positivity rate of 3.67 per cent. It had registered 25 fresh infections out of 690 samples that were examined on Monday.

The NHM said a total of 4,93,17,906 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state thus far.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 12:41 IST

