JUST IN
China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes: Lanka Prez
Delhi sees 917 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths; positivity rate at 19.2%
India loses U17 WC rights on Fifa ban, SC to hear govt's plea tomorrow
Only 10% of hospitalised Covid patients have taken precaution dose: Sisodia
What is Bal Aadhaar card? Check benefits, eligibility, and other details
Smallpox vax protection against monkeypox may not be lasting: Lancet study
Rajnath hands over wide range of indigenous military equipment to Army
Threat to Ambanis: Court sends accused jeweller to custody till Aug 20
UP court rejects politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case
US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, has 'mild' symptoms
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes: Lanka Prez
Business Standard

Delhi LG says pandemic not over, urges to follow Covid-appropriate conduct

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vinai Kumar Saxena (PTI Photo)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (PTI Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.

"We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Saxena said in a tweet.

As of Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload stood at 19,85,822 and the death toll at 26,389, according to official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 23:00 IST

`