'It was Congress that sold country's resources': FM counters Rahul on NMP

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Queues for oxygen and hospital beds, thanks to Modi Govt: Rahul Gandhi
India is no longer a democratic country, says Rahul Gandhi
Why does PM never say 'CPI(M) Mukt Bharat', asks Rahul Gandhi
Covid attacks the poorest, disadvantaged the hardest, says Rahul Gandhi
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on those criticising the Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan, wondering if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even understands what such a move entails.
Speaking to reporters in the financial capital, Sitharaman said it is Congress that received kickbacks by selling resources such as land and mines.
She reminded that the governments headed by the Congress raised Rs 8,000 crore by monetising the Mumbai-Pune expressway, and in 2008, it was the UPA government that floated the request for proposal to lease out New Delhi Railway Station.
Recalling an incident where Gandhi tore off an ordinance he didn't agree with, Sitharaman questioned why he didn't tear off the RFP.
If he indeed is against monetisation, why was the RFP on the monetisation of NDLS torn to pieces by Rahul Gandhi? And if this is monetisation, did they sell off the New Delhi railway station? Is it owned by jijaji (brother in law) now? Does he understand what is monetisation?
Seeking to address concerns on cronyism and sell-offs of assets created over 70 years, Sitharaman reminded the Congress of the Commonwealth games.
what did happen during CWG? Within one CWG, they finished all that which can be creamed out into the accounts of their cronies, she said.
Sitharaman reiterated that the asset monetisation plan does not involve selling off assets, and the assets will be handed back to the government.
They are brownfield assets which are completed but under-utilised. If the government has to utilise it better, it has to be through monetisation process wherein it will be put to effective use with a bit more addition to spruce it up to bring it up to utilisation, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU