At 1,069, Gujarat's Covid tally crosses 1k-mark for first time after June 4

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat sees 177 Covid-19 cases, tally now 829,359; no Omicron case
'People at the top' protecting industries polluting Sabarmati: Gujarat HC
Gujarat reports four new cases of Omicron variant; tally rises to 11
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
-
Gujarat on Saturday recorded 1,069 COVID-19 cases, the first time the daily addition crossed the 1000-mark since June 4 when the figure was 1,120, taking the state's tally to 8,32,801, an official said.
The death toll rose by one to touch 10,119, while the discharge of 103 persons took the recovery count to 8,18,755, leaving Gujarat with 3,297 active cases, including 11 critical patients, he said.
Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 559, followed by 164 in Surat, 67 in Vadodara, 61 in Rajkot, 39 each in Anand and Kheda, among other districts, the official informed.
The number of vaccine doses administered in the state stood at 8.95 crore as 1.52 lakh people got jabs during the day, a government release said.
The caseload of adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reached 10,670 after two persons were detected with the infection, leaving the Union Territory with four active cases as 10,662 people have recovered and four have succumbed, an official said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,32,801, new cases 1,069, death toll 10,119, discharged 8,18,755, active cases 3,927, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU