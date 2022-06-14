At 1,724, daily Covid cases jump 54% in Mumbai in last 24 hours; two die

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 60 employees of BEST test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai
Counting of votes underway for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
-
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,724 fresh COVID-19 cases, a rise of over 600 compared to Monday, and two fatalities due to the infection, the civic bulletin said.
With this, Mumbai's tally of infections climbed to 10,83,589 and the COVID-19 death toll to 19,575, it said.
A day earlier, the metropolis had logged 1,118 cases but no fatality.
Tuesday is the eighth consecutive day when Mumbai reported COVID-19 cases in four digits.
The positivity rate stands at 15.65 per cent as of Tuesday.
Earlier, Mumbai had reported two fatalities due to COVID-19 on June 12.
According to the bulletin, both the patients who succumbed to the infection were women above 60 years with comorbidities.
Mumbai's tally of active cases climbed to 11,813. The growth rate of cases jumped over 0.149 per cent between June 7-13, as per the bulletin.
The doubling rate of cases is 458 days.
With 11,065 tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,73,11,008, the bulletin said. A day before about 9,600 tests were conducted.
Out of the 1,724 new patients, 1,649 are asymptomatic while 75 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, five patients are on Oxygen support, the bulletin said.
It said out of 24,861 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 429 beds remain occupied.
A total of 1,240 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the metropolis to 10,52,201.
The city remains free of sealed buildings and COVID-19 containment zones.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU