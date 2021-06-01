Himachal Pradesh records 921 fresh coronavirus cases, 38 more deaths

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,91,251 on Tuesday with 921 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 3,165 as 38 more people succumbed to the disease, according to the health department.

There are 12,407 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said.

As many as 2,097 patients recovered from the infection in a day, taking the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh to 1,75,657, it said.

