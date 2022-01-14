At 9, Mumbai logs highest Covid-19 deaths in 5 months; cases drop to 11,317

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from Dec 16 to Dec 31 amid Omicron fear
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Odisha reports its first and India's second death linked to Omicron variant
India's Omicron Covid count crosses 100; avoid mass gatherings, says Centre
-
Mumbai on Friday reported nine fresh deaths linked to COVID-19, the highest single-day fatalities since August 11, 2021, and 11,317 new cases, a drop of 17.60 per cent from the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally rose to 9,81,306, while the death toll increased to 16,435, a BMC bulletin said. This was the second consecutive day when Mumbai witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus infections. The city had reported 13,702 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Thursday. It means the metropolis has recorded a 17.60 per cent drop in cases, or 2,385 less, in the last 24 hours. However, three more fatalities were reported as compared to the previous day. According to the bulletin, 54,924 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours as compared to 63,031 on Thursday. The testing figures were the lowest in the last 10 days. Mumbai has a positivity rate of 20.60 per cent, down from 21.73 per cent a day ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU