JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Woman living in India for 50 years seeks citizenship, approaches Bombay HC

Unsustainable hunting threat to 1,300 wild mammal species globally: Report
Business Standard

UP jail inmate dies day before release, family claims he was beaten up

A 32-year-old inmate lodged at the Sultanpur Jail died a day before his release, police said on Friday even as his family alleged that he was beaten up inside the prison.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | UP Police | Uttar Pradesh government

Press Trust of India  |  Sultanpur (UP) 

Custody, police custody, jail, arrest
Image used for Representation

A 32-year-old inmate lodged at the Sultanpur Jail died a day before his release, police said on Friday even as his family alleged that he was beaten up inside the prison.

According to police, Irshad was lodged in the prison in a theft case 15 days ago. He was to be released on Friday but died on Thursday night.

The family members of the inmate alleged that Irshad was beaten inside the jail and had injury marks on his body. They said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police station, Ram Ashish Upadhyay, said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. He added that police have not received any complaint from the family members of the inmate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 08 2022. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU