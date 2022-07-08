UP jail inmate dies day before release, family claims he was beaten up

-
ALSO READ
Stay at guesthouses, not hotels: UP CM Adityanath tells ministers
Yogi govt to set up stadiums, open gyms in 100 gram panchayats across UP
UP Police removes over 53,000 loudspeakers, sound level lowered for 60,000
UP govt to develop 'Mahabharata Circuit' to boost historical tourism
Adityanath presents report card of 100 days of his 2.0 govt in UP
-
A 32-year-old inmate lodged at the Sultanpur Jail died a day before his release, police said on Friday even as his family alleged that he was beaten up inside the prison.
According to police, Irshad was lodged in the prison in a theft case 15 days ago. He was to be released on Friday but died on Thursday night.
The family members of the inmate alleged that Irshad was beaten inside the jail and had injury marks on his body. They said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police station, Ram Ashish Upadhyay, said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. He added that police have not received any complaint from the family members of the inmate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU