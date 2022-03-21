Aus PM expressed understanding of India's position on Ukraine: Foreign Secy

-
ALSO READ
Quad to make region stronger, more prosperous: Aus PM Morrison
Explained: what is Quad and how does it work?
PM Modi in US: What Quad summit and AUKUS mean for India
Highlights: Quad will establish peace and prosperity in the world, says PM
Japan to host Quad group meeting next year, says US official
-
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday expressed his understanding of India's position on the crisis in Ukraine, and he and PM Narendra Modi felt that the conflict should not be a reason for diverting attention from the Indo-Pacific, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine figured at a virtual summit between the two prime ministers.
At a media briefing, Shringla said Morrison expressed understanding of India's position on the Ukraine issue.
There was serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and both Modi and Morrison emphasised the need for cessation of hostilities and violence in Ukraine, Shringla said.
Both sides felt that the conflict in Europe should not be a reason for us to divert attention from the Indo-Pacific region, he said.
Unlike its Quad partners -- the US, Japan and Australia -- India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that crisis should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
Shringla also said that India and Australia were keen to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as it will unlock new opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment ties.
The foreign secretary said the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns over terrorism.
Shringla said Modi also referred to the situation in eastern Ladakh and he emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the region was essential for normalisation of India's ties with China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU