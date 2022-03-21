PM Modi inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia

-
ALSO READ
Australia extends sanctions against Russia: PM Scott Morrison
Quad to make region stronger, more prosperous: Aus PM Morrison
PM Scott Morrison upbeat amid Australia's record coronavirus surge
Novak Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia: Report
Why the Australia-France submarine deal collapse was predictable
-
As many as 29 antiquities, including on the themes of Lord Shiva and his disciples, Lord Vishnu and the Jain tradition, have been repatriated to India by Australia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected them, government sources said on Monday.
These antiquities come from different time periods, with the earliest dating to 9-10 century CE.
In a historic move, 29 antiquities have been repatriated to India by Australia, government sources said.
The antiquities range in six broad categories according to themes 'Shiva and his disciples', 'Worshipping Shakti', 'Lord Vishnu and his forms', Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.
These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass and paper, the sources said.
Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.
Prime Minister Modi inspected these antiquities which returned from Australia, the sources said.
Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will hold a virtual summit on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU