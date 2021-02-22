Australian PM Scott Morrison receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

-
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday (local time) received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine along with Australia's CMO Professor Paul Kelly to give further confidence to Australians in these vaccines that have been tested and approved by medical experts.
Taking to Twitter, Scott Morrison said, "Pleased to get my #COVID19 vaccine today along with Australia's CMO Professor Paul Kelly to give further confidence to Australians in these vaccines, which have been tested and approved by our medical experts, are safe and effective."
"Our #COVID19 vaccination program is underway! These are the 1st Australians to get vaccinated ahead of the rollout getting underway tomorrow. Our first priority is to protect our most vulnerable and frontline workers, who are protecting all of us. Getting vaccinated does just that," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Australia is 28,928, while the death toll stands at 909, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
